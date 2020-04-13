Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

NYSE:HON traded down $5.49 on Monday, reaching $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

