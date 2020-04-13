Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.