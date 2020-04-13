Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.13. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

HOPE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 168,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.72. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

