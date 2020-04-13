Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.58. 338,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
