HSBC Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.