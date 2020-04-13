Hurify (HUR) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Hurify token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN and Tidex. During the last week, Hurify has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $43,445.78 and approximately $49.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.04390718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037541 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

