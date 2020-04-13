IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.30. 1,329,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $222.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,388,000 after purchasing an additional 222,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.