IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $560,874.59 and $1,745.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

