IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after buying an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,531 shares of company stock worth $143,835,034. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,228. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

