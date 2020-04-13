Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,425. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.