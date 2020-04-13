Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

NYSE ITW traded down $7.35 on Monday, reaching $151.93. 1,591,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

