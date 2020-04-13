INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 189,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.