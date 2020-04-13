INT Chain Price Hits $0.0123 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.66 million and $2.70 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.04390718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037541 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.