Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 5th Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $58.70. 23,188,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.