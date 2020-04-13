Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,546 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. 23,186,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.