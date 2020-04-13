Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.