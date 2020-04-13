Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,677 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. 2,481,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

