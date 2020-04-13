Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.31.

NYSE ICE opened at $87.38 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,122 shares of company stock worth $19,317,677 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

