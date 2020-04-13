International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

