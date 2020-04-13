Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Further, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, holds promise. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.53.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 367,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,203. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

