Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trupanion (TRUP)

4/10/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

4/8/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/14/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/14/2020 – Trupanion had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $30.68. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.33 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $132,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $930,425. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

