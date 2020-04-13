Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 9,028 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. 248,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.