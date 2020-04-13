ION Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, ION has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $261,928.43 and $49.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005710 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,594,068 coins and its circulating supply is 12,694,068 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

