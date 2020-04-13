IOTA Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $439.53 million and $9.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Upbit, Ovis and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054066 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, CoinFalcon, Exrates, FCoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Coinone, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

