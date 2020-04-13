iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,458 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,440 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,178. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

