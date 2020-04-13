iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.14. 12,721,586 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

