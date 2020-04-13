iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,645.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 498,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $190.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

