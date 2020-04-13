iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 255.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,689,000 after buying an additional 162,953 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 585,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.87. 7,729,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

