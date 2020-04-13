iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. 29,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,542. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.