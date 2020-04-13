iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,973,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 395,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 639,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

