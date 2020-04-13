iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.19

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 3054923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,006,000.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

