iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 7.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $36,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,902. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

