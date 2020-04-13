iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,251 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 676,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

