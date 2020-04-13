iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.24. 42,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

