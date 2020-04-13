iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Cut by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 405,116 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 212,021 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.08. 3,045,898 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

