iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $4.18 on Monday, hitting $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

