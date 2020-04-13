iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

IYH traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.05. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $222.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.6126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

