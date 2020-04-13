Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

JNJ traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,990,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

