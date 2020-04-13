JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.19. 26,659,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.