KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

