Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Up 0.5%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.47, 12,105 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 317,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $562.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

