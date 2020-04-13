KeyCorp Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $18.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 3.02. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

