Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 6.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

KEYS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. 1,018,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,156. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

