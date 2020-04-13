Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, COSS, HitBTC and Allbit. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $5.66 million and $16,574.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, IDEX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

