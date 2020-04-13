Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 347,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 113,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 75.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,653,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 82,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

KMI stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $14.96. 9,131,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900,744. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

