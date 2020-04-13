Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.61 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

