Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

