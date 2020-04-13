Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

