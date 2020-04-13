Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $42.03, 18,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 201,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,230.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,991.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares worth $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

