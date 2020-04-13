Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,092. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

